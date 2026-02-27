Soul Knight: combo weapons explained - Maximise your roguelike shooting prowess

Make procedurally generated dungeons a walk in the park with our definitive guide on Soul Knight combo weapons, explained.

After the last few updates, I noticed that many new Soul Knight players have no idea what combo weapons are or how to make them - or even if they are any good (which they are). So I've decided to help with this nifty little guide - it should hopefully help you clear those randomly generated dungeons in this action roguelike a lot easier.

We've also got a Soul Knight tier list, by the way, so if you're still confused about which heroes to pick, we've got you covered, too.

Soul Knight combo weapons explained

Before we get too deep, I want to clarify that "combo weapons" is just one of the ways we can refer to these.

You can also call them "fusion weapons" or "merged weapons" - it's the same thing. I’m just mentioning this to avoid any potential confusion regarding the terms used by the community.

How do combo weapons work?

To create such a weapon in Soul Knight, you need to have two of the same in your inventory. As an example, let’s say we want to make one of the most famous weapons here - the Snow Fox weapon category.

The prerequisite is to have 2 base Snow Foxes in your inventory. Then, you follow these steps:

Step 1 : Drop the first Snow Fox L from your inventory onto the ground.

: Drop the first Snow Fox L from your inventory onto the ground. Step 2 : Then, drop the second Snow Fox L weapon on the ground, right on top of the first one.

: Then, drop the second Snow Fox L weapon on the ground, right on top of the first one. Step 3: The result will be a new combo weapon - the so-called Snow Fox XL.

The process is very simple; you just need to know the ingredients (a.k.a. the weapons) that you need.

If we have two Snow Fox XLs, we can create yet another combo weapon. By repeating the process I described, two Snow Fox XXL will give us a Snow Fox XL.

Weapons Result Snow Fox L + Snow Fox L Snow Fox XL Snow Fox XL + Snow Fox XL Snow Fox XXL Snow Fox XXL + Snow Fox XXL Snow Fox XXXL

Every time you create a combo weapon, the resulting new weapon has various special effects. In other words, it's not just cosmetic, and that is why these weapons are so sought after.

Of course, Snow Foxes aren’t the only combo weapons; I just used them as an example for the process to make it easier to understand how it all works.

That's it for our quick guide on Soul Knight combo weapons, explained. And if you're on the lookout for extra resources you can keep in your back pocket, we've also got Soul Knight codes you can pack for your journey.