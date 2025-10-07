Sorry! World brings a tabletop classic to mobile on iOS and Android

Sorry! World brings the hit Hasbro tabletop classic to mobile

Bump your opponents off the board and avoid getting bumped yourself

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay adapted for a social-oriented mobile experience

Tabletop has been a real wellspring of inspiration for mobile gaming. Be that stuff like Cluedo, or Kingdomino, and what we're here to discuss! Because we've got another tabletop classic making its way to mobile with the release of Sorry! World for iOS and Android.

If you haven't heard of Sorry! then I don't blame you, because I hadn't either. But a glance at the rules indicates this is a real doozy, and like Uno before it, a great way to break up some friendships.

Sorry! is simply about getting your piece to the end of a path. Simple, right? Well, the only issue is that you and every other player are in a race against each other to do so. And much like Uno, everyone else has plenty of ways to either bump you off the board, back to the start or otherwise impede your progress. Hence the name.

My apologies

With that in mind, then, Sorry! World is nothing too out of the ordinary. It's a straightforward adaptation of a tabletop original that reimagines it with plenty of vibrant graphics and flashy animations. The focus is squarely on fast-paced magic suitable for quick play.

Not only that, but there's the extra layer of social gameplay here too, where you'll build towns, climb ranks, block out your rivals and compete in league play. It may not be the purest adaptation of the tabletop experience, but considering how many of these are basically a given in modern mobile, I think that Sorry! World is well worth checking in for traditionalists and those looking for an innovative new spin alike.

There are a lot of options out there for fans of tabletop on mobile, as I noted above. So why not dig into our list of the best board games for Android if you need more options?