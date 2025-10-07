Football Manager 26 is set to come to Apple Arcade early next month

Football Manager 26 is set to arrive on mobile early next month

And Apple Arcade fans will, it has been confirmed, be able to play from launch

You'll be able to play across both iPhone and iPad to Mac and Apple TV

After a rather unceremonious cancellation of Football Manager 2025, the franchise has come roaring back with the upcoming Football Manager 2026. With the promise of a whole new section featuring women's football and other hotly anticipated features, it's almost a footnote that Apple Arcade fans will be able to enjoy it as well as it comes to the service at release!

It's not exactly surprising, considering that many of the Football Manager entries have been on Apple Arcade. But I'm sure for more than a few of you this is good news, especially considering you'll be able to play across not only iPhone and iPad, but Mac and Apple TV too.

Of course, if you've somehow managed to miss all the rest of our coverage, it's worth going over the features in Football Manager 26. Be that the women's football league mentioned above, or the inclusion of in-and-out-of-possession formations.

Hot to the touch

It probably goes without saying by now, but it's clear that Sports Interactive are bringing out all the stops for this latest entry in the series. After going without a new version, I'm not surprised that it seems like fans of Football Manager are chomping at the bit.

Fortunately, if you're jumping into it from Football Manager 2024 on Apple Arcade, you don't need to do anything. The listing will automatically update to FM26, and you'll be able to transport your progress over to the new version, enjoying all the latest features as a result.

If you're curious just what else there is on Apple Arcade, well, there's a whole hell of a lot. Fortunately, we've put it all in one place over on our definitive list of all the games on Apple Arcade. So if you're curious whether the subscription is worth your money, go take a look!