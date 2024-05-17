Sony Xperia 1 VI and 10 VI smartphones now available for pre order

Both phones feature large-capacity batteries for up to 2 days of use.

The Xperia 1 VI features an FPS Optimizer and refined controls for smoother gameplay

The 10 VI's Video Creator app allows you to make videos from files on your phone in less than a minute

Both phones feature large-capacity batteries and boxes made of a bamboo compound

Sony has launched two new Xperia phones, the 1 VI and the 10 VI. Billed as a premium smartphone, the Xperia 1 VI features a telephoto optical zoom, AI image adjustment technology, and a Premium Audio Circuit for 3.5mm wired headphones. Conversely, the Xperia 10 VI features a new Video Creator app and Optical Image Stabilization.

The 1 VI’s telephoto optical zoom lens allows for up to x7.1 zoom. Featuring the image sensor "Exmor T for mobile," the smartphone utilizes AF (autofocus) tracking with human pose estimation. Powered by AI, this feature allows the camera to recognize the human skeleton.

Sony’s Xperia 1 VI also boasts a new display that's 1.5 times brighter than the previous model. A new Sunlight Vision feature also makes it easier to view your screen when outdoors. With a 5,000 mAh battery, the 1 VI is capable of going two days between charges and streaming video for more than 36 hours. Further, it supports rapid charging and features Xperia Adaptive Charging, keeping the battery healthy for longer.

The new FPS Optimizer optimizes CPU usage and farm rate for the current game. In addition, the device offers three tracking speeds and two levels of tap accuracy for a more satisfying mobile game experience.

This device’s camera app has a more user-friendly interface and a new Pro video mode. Furthermore, it supports Wi-Fi 7, offering you high-speed data exchange.

Sony’s newest mid-range smartphone, the Xperia 10 VI, also features a large battery. The device has a Video Creator app for easy filming and editing. You can choose files and adjust playback time to create short videos in under a minute. A dual rear camera with three focal lengths offers up to 2x zoom.

The 10 VI’s Optical Image Stabilization lets you capture clear and steady videos and photos. You can take photos using preset colour options thanks to the colour effects function, meaning there's no need to edit them before uploading them to your social media.

AI-driven scene detection technology automatically chooses the optimal settings for each shot you take. You can also set a 2-second self-timer by showing the camera your palm, giving you time to take the perfect selfie.

Both Xperia models feature boxes and main trays made of bamboo, sugar cane fibres and recycled paper as part of Sony's effort to reduce plastic waste. You can now preorder the Xperia 1 VI or the Xperia 10 VI on Sony’s website.