Magicmon: World, the hit monster collecting MMORPG, launches globally on iOS and Android

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Monsters, magic and MMORPG thrills

Magicmon: World, the pet collecting MMORPG, has launched worldwide

Explore a huge open-world populated by magical creatures

Pre-registered players can now claim their exclusive gifts

Magicmon: World, the fantasy-themed MMORPG that’s been making waves among pet-rearing enthusiasts in Asia, has launched worldwide on iOS and Android devices.

Developed by Magic Network Limited, Magicmon has emerged from pre-registration to invite players to take on the role of trainers to the eponymous magical creatures, which will fight, grow and evolve alongside them as they make their mark in a shared online world.

The game puts companion-based progression up front and centre, and combines this mechanic with open-world exploration, a robust levelling-up component and social interaction systems within a persistent multiplayer environment.

As a Magicmon trainer, you’ll travel across diverse fantasy regions including forests, frozen landscapes, and ancient ruins in search of the titular beasts, which come in numerous different species for you to capture, train and nurture along various evolutionary paths.

Magicmons evolve through several development stages, unlocking new abilities and enhanced combat skills on their journey, and player progression is tied closely to this.

This might all sound overly familiar to gamers who enjoy catching digital monsters, but fear not, Magicmons has plenty of original content to sink your teeth into. There are six trainer classes to choose between and a raft of customisation options to add a personal touch.

What’s more, co-op features and social systems such as party play and guild participation, make this a connected experience. The action takes place in a shared online world where trainers can explore, battle powerful enemies, and take part in shared activities.

Players who signed up for Magicmon: World’s pre-registration can claim a bundle of complementary gifts when they log in for their first post-launch session, which includes an exclusive Fairy Suit outfit, an Egg Magicmon and entry into a free prize draw.

Magicmon: World is now available from the App Store and Google Play worldwide.