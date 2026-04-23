Control Ultimate Edition, Remedy's supernatural third-person shooter, comes to iOS

Remedy Entertainment's Control hits iOS today with thriller-fuelled action

Take on the role of Jesse Faden and explore the enigmatic Federal Bureau of Control

Wield both 'conventional' firearms and psychokinetic powers in this visually stunning shooter

If you're on the lookout for an exciting new shooter to play this weekend, then you're in luck. Because Remedy Entertainment's hit third-person conspiracy thriller Control has just hit the iOS App Store, and it comes packed with more action than you can shake an Object of Power at.

Control puts you in the shoes of Jesse Faden, a normal woman drawn into a supernatural world when she enters the 'Oldest House', the headquarters of the enigmatic Federal Bureau of Control. In a sprawling complex packed with supernatural horrors and strange, conspiracy thriller stories to uncover, Control has that signature Remedy mix of action and intrigue.

And Control really isn't lacking in action either, as you'll be able to wield both a relatively conventional (I say relatively) firearm alongside psychokinetic powers allowing you to fly, use telekinesis and more.

Stay in Control

Speaking as someone who loves Control, if there's any game that's a surprising entry on mobile, then it's this one. Control packs some whopping visual flair and distinctive design, not to mention plenty of interesting ways to dispatch the monsters trying to get at you.

Put it this way, Control is considered by many to be one of, if not the best, games put out by Remedy. And in terms of visuals, story, and controls, it delivers. Even on iOS, they've packed in Ray Tracing for supported devices and provided an entire overhaul of the control scheme.

So, if mystery, action and intrigue are what you're looking for, then Control Ultimate Edition on iOS might just be for you.

If you're still against the idea (or just not on iOS), however, then don't fret. Instead, why not dig into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week, where we've ranked some of the best releases we think you should try!