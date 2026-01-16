Merge Teahouse launches on iOS and Android with cosy management and dramatic storytelling

Uncover a tale of rebirth and revenge

If you’ve ever looked at a cosy little management sim and thought, "This is nice, but what if it also had unresolved grudges and a dramatic past life?", Merge Teahouse might be exactly your flavour of calm chaos.

Out now on iOS and Android, Merge Teahouse wraps a familiar merge-based setup in something a little more unexpected. It may seem like all you're doing is rebuilding a rundown teahouse by combining items, fulfilling customer orders, and gradually expanding your space, which, to be fair, is not entirely wrong.

But ticking away underneath that standard gameplay loop is a story about rebirth, betrayal, and unfinished business. The core loop will feel instantly recognisable if you’ve spent time with the genre before. You’re combining ingredients to unlock new recipes, upgrading facilities to keep orders flowing, and nudging your reputation upwards to open up fresh areas.

While others don’t pay too much attention to the narrative, Merge Teahouse gives a lot of weight to its characters and settings. NPCs come with their own histories, relationships, and secrets, and talking to them gradually opens up a plot centred on revenge and second chances. Pretty heavy for something where you're creating tasty dishes on demand.

Visually, there’s almost a classical, storybook-like aesthetic. You can decorate your teahouse as you like, with over hundreds of traditional furniture pieces. You don’t need to be optimal here - just let your imagination flow because it’s less about min-maxing layouts and more about creating a teahouse you’d like to be in.

Like most puzzlers of this sort, Merge Teahouse won’t rush you or overwhelm you with systems. Everything happens at a relaxed pace - of course, with a side of drama in this case.

