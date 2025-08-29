Solo Leveling: Arise welcomes new characters in K-pop group i-dle collaboration Part 2

Of scythes and songs

Minnie, Soyeon, and Yuqi join the fray

Test your might in the new Expert difficulty

Team up with others in the Cartenon Temple

Netmarble has officially kicked off the latest crossover event within Solo Leveling: Arise, making sure the K-pop group i-dle is back for a second round. Miyeon and Shuhua from the previous crossover already joined the fray, and this time, you can look forward to three new SSR Hunters stepping in as inspired by i-dle members.

This means that Minnie, Soyeon, and Yuqi will be debuting to spice up the RPG and add welcome firepower to your roster. Minnie, in particular, lends her scythe to the battlefield, with an ultimate skill that buffs her up with falling petals to make her spinning slashes look even cooler.

Meanwhile, Soyeon is a wind-attribute ranger that blazes into battle with her dual pistols, and Yuqi, on the other hand, is a fire-attribute tank that strikes foes with her fearsome gauntlets.

With the newest recruits come the Cartenon Temple: Co-op Battle event, where you can team up with your online besties to clear stages for cool rewards.

And if you're looking for a bit more of a challenge, you'll be happy to know that you can now try your hand at Chapters 12 - 15 in Story Mode Expert difficulty. It's the perfect way to give the new characters a go - or better yet, you can see if you can give them a little boost with these freebies from our Solo Leveling: Arise codes!

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.