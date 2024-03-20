Solo Leveling: Arise, Netmarble's action RPG based on the webtoon, opens global pre-registration

Solo Leveling: Arise's global pre-registration is open via iOS, Android and the official website

You can also pre-register using the Netmarble Launcher, and all four methods offer exclusive rewards

Solo Leveling: Arise is based on the hit webtoons and anime series

Netmarble's action RPG based on the hit webtoon series, Solo Leveling: Arise, has opened global pre-registration. As of today, you can sign up via the game's official website, Google Play, the App Store or the Netmarble Launcher to earn rewards ready for Solo Leveling: Arise's official release, including a Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo, two Mana Power Crystals for each attribute, Legendary Artifact Sets, and 100,000 Gold.

Solo Leveling: Arise is based on the hit anime and webtoon series. It follows the adventures of Sung Jinwoo, a monster hunter who - after previously being one of the weakest - becomes the sole individual capable of 'levelling up' and increasing his power when other hunters remain static. The series follows his exploits and journey to discover exactly what this power means and why he was given it.

The concept behind Solo Leveling is definitely an interesting one, and we'll be intrigued to see how this game is received when it does hit full release. At the moment we're most interested in seeing how adaptations from places like South Korea are challenging the previous dominance of Japanese anime and manga-inspired games.

For webtoon fans, this is also going to be equally as interesting, since this is yet another series that has hit its stride after first releasing for the online manhwa-reading service. It makes you wonder what's going to shoot to popularity next.

But what else is there to check out while you're waiting for the release of Solo Leveling: Arise? Well, for one you can take a look at our Girls Frontline 2: Exilium review to see how it shapes up to its predecessor. Or - naturally - you can take a look at our comprehensive list of the best mobile games in 2024 (so far) to find some hidden gems and major releases, which you may have missed!