Solo Leveling: Arise is celebrating its 50th day since launch with several rewards

And just like that, it’s been nearly two months since Netmarble released Solo Leveling: Arise on Android and iOS. The action RPG is celebrating its 50th day of launch with several limited-time events, offering valuable rewards and content updates to keep you hooked.

You can join the celebration by participating in special events designed to shower you with rewards. First up is the 50th Day Celebration! 14-Day Check-In Gift Event running until July 31st. Simply log in each day for 14 days to claim daily rewards, including an exclusive weapon, SSR Unparalleled Bravery for Seo Jiwoo, Seo Jiwoo's Seaside Spirit costume, and Custom Draw Tickets.

In addition, the 50th Day Celebration! Collection Event will remain available until July 10th, offering you even more rewards. For this event, you must complete Gates, Encore Missons, and Instance Dungeons to earn 50th Day Celebration Coins. These can be exchanged for items such as SSR Seo Jiwoo, SSR Unparalleled Bravery, and Custom Draw Tickets.

Two more events offering exclusive rewards are also live until July 10th. The Pit-a-Pat Treasure Hunt Event lets you complete multiple in-game quests to obtain Event Tickets. Use them to find hidden rewards like the Skill Rune Premium Chest on the Treasure Hunt board. Your Treasure Hunt Board counts will determine how many Heroic Rune Chests you gain as well. Plus, there’s the Proof of Illusion Lee Bora Rate Up Draw Event featuring Lee Bora as well.

Besides participating in these celebratory events, you can also enjoy a few improvements and balance updates as well. On top of that, the developers have a lot of stuff planned for the second half of the year. The Grand Summer Festival is coming alongside the game-original feature, Shadows. Original hunters and guild battles will also join the fray, so keep an eye out.

Download Solo Leveling: Arise now for free. Visit the official website for more information.