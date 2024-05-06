Ash of Gods: Redemption, an upcoming story-focused RPG, opens pre-registration for Android

The game was previously a PC exclusive

Ash of Gods: Redemption is a new story-driven RPG making the jump to mobile

First releasing in 2018, it offers an innovative roguelike story concept

When your hero kicks the bucket, things keep going but change drastically

Ash of Gods: Redemption, has opened pre-registration for Android on Google Play. A story-driven RPG featuring tough choices and tougher combat set in a medieval fantasy world, it previously launched exclusively for PC and consoles, making the jump to Switch back in 2018 before now arriving for Android. We don't yet have news of an iOS release, however, but watch this space.

Offering a series of moral dilemmas to solve, or at least make a choice in, Ash of Gods isn't just all-story and no action, but offers challenging turn-based combat. Set in the world of Terminum, you play as three different heroes fighting to stop a mythical evil. One of the key selling points is the roguelike aspect; your hero can die, but the game will continue without them, yet drastically change the story because of their demise.

Ash of Gods: Redemption doesn't yet have a confirmed release date, but we'd expect it to arrive sometime this year.

And yes, let's get it out of the way. Hand-drawn art? Animated sprites? Tough moral decisions? This game has more than a wee bit of the Banner Saga about it. But there are far worse things to take inspiration from, although some rumblings from reviews do indicate that the game's ambitious attempt to challenge players morally can sometimes fall a bit flat. Still, we're always glad to see proper premium titles make the jump to mobile, so here's hoping Ash of Gods can stand tall when it does hit Google Play in the near future.

