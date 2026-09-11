Soccer Manager 2027 brings its own take on sports simulation to mobile

Soccer Manager 2027 brings its own spin on sports simulation to mobile

The Football Manager competitor offers a brand-new 3D engine and animations

Not to mention the same suite of top-flight clubs to manage

While Football Manager may be the most recognisable in-depth sports sim out there, it does have competitors. And one of the more well-known is Soccer Manager, which offers a similar deep, management- and simulation-focused take on the genre. Today, Soccer Manager 2027 hits mobile, packed with all-new features.

The core of Soccer Manager 2027 is the same as that of Football Manager. Rather than controlling individual players, or even a whole team, you'll manage the entire club and its day-to-day running. That means recruiting, training, transferring and, well, managing as you take on the task of leading elite clubs and players to tournament gold.

Manage yourself

Soccer Manager 2027 features many of the same aspects as Football Manager, from the in-depth charts and number-crunching to real-time matches where you see all your hard work pay off on the pitch. It features 54 different leagues, and the entire German Bundesliga too, not to mention major clubs such as Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

But the 2027 iteration of the game features all new additions too. That includes brand-new animations and 3D rendering, greater tactical depth and a redesigned UI, not to mention new squad planners and live scores to let you keep track of your club's performance in even greater detail.

While it's often been regarded as second fiddle to Football Manager, Soccer Manager 2027 has a great chance of matching, if not eclipsing, its primary competitor. With Football Manager having a shaky 2025, developer Invincibles Studio will likely have spent that time working to perfect the next iteration of their own sports sim.

If you're looking for other ways to feel the football fever, then we've got you covered. Why not check out our list of the best football games on iOS for some of our favourite picks from this surprisingly robust genre on mobile?