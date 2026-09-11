Ares: The Iron Vanguard, Com2uS's sci-fi action RPG, sets launch date

Ares: The Iron Vanguard has set the date for release on September 15th

The sci-fi action RPG features dynamic switching between different powered suits

Jump into large-scale battles alongside friends, and even summon up your own mech

Those of you who've been following our reporting on Ares: The Iron Vanguard won't need to wait long to try out this sci-fi action RPG. Com2uS have announced that Ares will be launching on all platforms come September 15th, offering cross-play between mobile and PC.

On the surface, Ares: The Iron Vanguard is your typical ARPG, putting you in the role of a power armour-wearing warrior fighting off an alien menace. Whether it stands out, though, is in the stylish, dynamic combat that sees you donning two sets of different suits and switching between them in large-scale co-op battles.

Suited and booted

That suit-switching and dynamic combat is the main selling point for Ares: The Iron Vanguard, although if you're a traditional fan of MMO-style ARPGs, you'll still find plenty of familiar elements. Classes work pretty much as you'd expect, with options including the Warlock, Warlord and Hunter to pick from.

You'll even be able to take to the skies in the Valkyrie armour, or suit up with your own mech in the form of the Goliath. So if you've been looking to fill the Destiny or Titanfall-shaped hole inside you, Ares: The Iron Vanguard might be what you need.

If you're expecting simple stat-vs-stat combat, you'll also be pleased, because Ares: The Iron Vanguard promises as much dynamic, combo-linking, dodging and blocking combat as you might get from the best ARPG. So, keep your eyes peeled for Ares' arrival on iOS and Android next week!

But while you're waiting for the launch of Ares: The Iron Vanguard, why not take some time to take a gander at some of the other new releases on mobile? Our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week features some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days.