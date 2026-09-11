Alone With You is is a lonely romantic adventure, free on the Epic Games Store this week

Alone With You is the latest freebie from the Epic Games Store to come to mobile

It sees you working to escape a doomed alien colony, and discovering what happened to the others

Spend the days working to prep your escape, and the night spending time with your holographic companions

One benefit of the Epic Games Store and its free games program coming to mobile has been exposing us to more exciting new releases. And the latest freebie on offer is a pretty heart-wrenching one, with the sci-fi romance Alone With You, now available free to download and keep on the EGS.

Alone With You sees you taking on the role of the lone survivor of a doomed space colony. You'll need to not only escape a dying world, but also uncover what happened to the rest of the colonists who have perished in the meantime. Each day is spent exploring and preparing your departure, while each night has you interacting with your remaining holographic companions.

Lonely, I am so lonely

Heavily inspired by Sega-CD adventure games, Alone With You has been described as a pretty heart-wrenching experience. And while that won't sound as fun to many of you, I'll bet more than a few are chomping at the bit for something new and different to play.

Not only does Alone With You boast gorgeous pixelated visuals, but it also has its own original, retro-inspired soundtrack. So while you might not remember the Sega CD or its other inspirations personally (especially if you're a younger player), you'll probably find plenty to enjoy in Alone With You.

Personally, I'm always glad to see something new from the Epic Games Store. A few weeks ago we had Observer too (which, to my great regret, I forgot to claim), and even if Alone With You isn't quite my thing, it does make me excited to see what comes next!

As for what else I want to point you to, there's something different today. Because we're launching the Pocket Gamer Deals section! This is our official aggregator of all the best deals on webshops that let you bypass the fees levied by official app stores, perfect for the odd bargain!