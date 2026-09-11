Bobium Brawlers 'pro-artist, AI-powered' creature battler launches into beta

Bobium Brawlers is set to launch into its first closed beta with sign-ups now available

Studio Atelico claims the game uses purely on-device, pro-artist AI

But it'll take a lot to win over people with an increasingly divisive technology

Studio Atelica's flagship game, and one of their big gambles on a controversial technology, hits closed beta today for the creature-battler Bobium Brawlers. Powered by the studio's proprietary, on-device AI engine, it promises to offer an ethical, 'pro-artist' use of the divisive technology.

Bobium Brawlers has you creating your creatures using a 140-character description, which then generates them from a set of attributes. Studio Atelico claims these creatures will not only be unique, but also remain balanced despite being randomised. It's a pretty ambitious claim, but one that's inherently connected to the use of AI.

Brawl for all

In the months since I described myself as one of the 'least sceptical' people I knew about AI, I think I've hardened significantly in my position. With that in mind, I reckon Bobium Brawlers will really be up against public sentiment when it comes to pitching even their 'pro-artist' take on the tech to players.

But, by that same notion, it'll be interesting to see how well (or not) Bobium Brawlers is received by players. Previously, we've seen many developers being quite coy about their use of AI and using it as a bit of a crutch. Atelico have been more open about their use, and defensive about how it will function.

The main challenge, I think, will be whether Studio Atelico can show players the on-device AI engine Bobium Brawlers uses is ethical, environmental, and fits the design of the game. Which will very much be easier said than done.

Still, if you're looking to try out some other interesting releases on mobile, there're other options while you wait to get into Bobium Brawlers' closed beta. Why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week, for some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days?