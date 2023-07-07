Soccer Manager opens pre-registration on Android and iOS, with a release planned later this year

Invincibles Studio has just announced the next iteration of the popular football management sim series, Soccer Manager 2024. It puts all the power in the hand of the players as they take full control of one of the 900 clubs from 54 leagues, spread across 36 countries in the world. It sounds pretty exciting but eager fans will have to play the waiting game as the title is still a few months away from launch.

Soccer Manager 2024 doesn’t quite differ from the template its predecessors have set. At the core, it’s still the same football manager simulator which sees players engage in transfers, training, tactics, and formations, as well as the development of the club’s facilities and other progress. The title aims to feel as realistic as possible, using the Soccer Wiki database to ensure accuracy.

Just like any real-life manager’s journey, we start small. A successful domestic tournament here and a continental cup there could lead players to manage their own international team, which will take part in major qualifiers and massive competitions worldwide. Be it at home or away, players will have to prove their mettle and ensure that their team is always on top.

In addition, Soccer Manager 2024 also lets players begin from scratch through the team builder. Players must create their own club which begins at the bottom, but may eventually rise like a phoenix if successful management tactics are used. Whether it be by stacking the team with superstars or selecting gifted athletes flying under the radar, the goal is to create a club of world-class footballers.

Pre-registrations are currently open and those that sign-up now will be granted numerous rewards at launch. These include an SM24 kit, double gold currency, and double player boosts.

Think you can become the best manager in history? Pre-register for Soccer Manager 24 by using either link below. The game is set to release on September 21st, 2023.