Snowbreak: Containment Zone continues its 2.5 year anniversary celebration with more rewards

Celebrate good times!

Snowbreak: Containment Zone continues to celebrate its 2.5-year anniversary

The second phase sees a brand-new free character, Marian - Aquila

Not to mention more exciting events and rewards to jump into

In a world of wacky genre games, I think that the waifu shooter is probably one of those that makes me chuckle more than most. But for those of you willing to overlook that inherent silliness, there's a lot to enjoy in Snowbreak: Containment Zone as the hit 3D shooter celebrates its 2.5-year anniversary.

Well, it continues to celebrate would be more apt to say as phase two of the Back From Bygone event goes live today. It features a brand-new free operative with Marian - Aquila, who serves as a support character, who should complement nicely with some of the other entries in our Snowbreak: Containment Zone tier list.

The second half of the event also offers up two new challenges with the co-op Hazard Sweep and Starward Defense modes that run until February 12th. Best of all, you'll be able to earn Marian entirely free to add to your squad just by logging in.

It's snow joke

Now, it shouldn't be disputed that Snowbreak: Containment Zone's attempts at titillation can be a little bit overt, to say the least. But if you can look past those attempts, there's a pretty popular shooter beneath the surface to sink your teeth into. Even if half of the time we can't post the trailer here to show you that.

Of course, it wouldn't be surprising if that does still put you off. However, if you're at all willing to give Snowbreak: Containment Zone a go, then now is undoubtedly the time, what with this exciting new event and the free rewards to go with it giving you a great starting point.

