Snowbreak: Containment Zone will celebrate 2.5 years of release with the new Back From Bygone update

Time certainly flies when you’ve constantly got interesting content lined up. It kind of feels like that for Snowbreak: Containment Zone, which is all set to celebrate its 2.5-year anniversary next week with a special Back From Bygone update for everyone. As the name would suggest, it focuses on memory, continuity, and the relationships that have become the backbone of this experience.

Snowbreak has always walked a slightly different line than most shooter RPGs. Yes, it’s fast, sharp, and mechanically confident, but it’s also been unusually invested in the long game when it comes to its cast. Back From Bygone makes that philosophy explicit with the return of Covenant, an anniversary-only system that’s less about stats and more about permanence.

This isn’t a disposable affinity meter. Covenant is written directly into the canon, framing the bond between the Adjutant and select operatives as something lasting, deliberate, and story-altering. Once it’s formed, it stays with you, unlocking bespoke story quests, exclusive outfits, and fully realised 3D scenes that feel ceremonial rather than transactional.

The update also expands the roster with two new faces tied directly to the anniversary narrative. Acacia – Chrono Echo arrives with a dual-form combat identity that plays with movement and visual rhythm in a way that feels purpose-built for Snowbreak’s kinetic firefights. Marian – Aquila, meanwhile, is handed out freely just for logging in, and fills a more supportive, control-focused role.

Narratively, Back From Bygone lives up to its name. A new main story chapter revisits Snowbreak: Containment Zone’s unresolved threads, introducing a fresh boss encounter in Apate. Away from combat, the new Arcaverse hub adds more breathing room, offering social and interactive spaces. And to top it off, new players can start strong with numerous freebies being offered at launch for a head start.

