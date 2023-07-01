Snowbreak: Containment Zone introduces new pre-registration rewards as the 2 million milestone is hit

Amazing Seasun had kicked off pre-registrations for its upcoming sci-fi RPG shooter, Snowbreak: Containment Zone, back in March - and since then, subscribers have been pouring in nonstop. A few weeks ago, the game garnered over 1.5 million pre-registrations, hitting all milestone rewards. While there’s still some time to go before the launch, the developers have announced more goodies to unlock.

Players seem to be eagerly waiting for Snowbreak’s release as the title is currently sitting at around two million pre-registrations. All the previous milestones have already ensured that everyone gets extra in-game currency, resources, an exclusive skin for Lyfe, Bestla’s Outfit, the Interstellar Voyager, and a selectable exclusive weapon mod loadout.

But the list won’t stop there, with many more rewards being granted to players in a few weeks. The one to look out for though is an SSR orange-tier character. This will be awarded to players to clear the fifth chapter of the main storyline.

Five new characters have been specially designed for this quest, all with unique exoskeletons. They are vastly different from the original characters in terms of their special ability bonuses. This makes sure that these rewards don’t feel like simple reskins of pre-existing characters.

Currently, only four of the five heroines have been revealed. These include Lyfe - Wildhunt, Fenny - Coronet, Marian - Swift, and Yao - Winter Solstice. Players will be free to choose whoever they want to add to their squad.

Snowbreak: Containment Zone will globally launch with full cross-platform support for PC and mobile on July 20th. Pre-registrations continue through the links given below. Visit the official website for more information or follow the Twitter handle for all the latest developments.