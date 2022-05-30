Smashing Star lets you defeat foes by messing up the battlefield with graffiti, coming soon to mobile

Avalon Games has announced an upcoming 1v1 catapult battle game titled Smashing Star, letting players fight against each other to dominate the battlefield with bursts of colour. Players simply have to drag heroes to hit their enemies with the end goal of occupying 66% of the battle arena with graffiti.

In Smashing Star, players can expect to collect tons of different characters each with its own unique look, attributes, skills and special upgrades. Attributes include Attack, HP, speed, respawn speed and size, and players have to strategise the best combination of characters to include in their deck to win.

The game also features a Guild system where players can trade cards with one another to buff up their decks. There will also be Friend Gifts and Friend Matches to keep up the social aspect of the game, as well as an Event Mode where players can score special in-game goodies.

Based on the game's stills, the characters do look adorable - there's a certain blind box-esque vibe to each one, and I can imagine that pulling them from the summons pool might make the gacha system feel a bit more like collecting figurines IRL.

Smashing Star will soon be available for testing in early July, but if you're curious about the game, you can join the community of followers over on the official Discord channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the official Facebook page to get a feel of the game's visuals and gameplay.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 28 best multiplayer games for Android phones and tablets?