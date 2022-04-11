Smash Legends adds new competitive mode and brand new Legend to the PvP game in latest April update

5minlab has announced a massive update for Smash Legends, the popular real-time PvP title on mobile. Recently acquired by Krafton, the studio is introducing players to a brand new Legend along with a Competitive Match mode on April 12th.

In Smash Legends, players can expect to engage in quick but intense matches using more than 25 reimagined fairy tale characters called Legends. With over 5.5 million downloads across the globe, the game features intuitive controls, four modes (Dominion, Battle Royale, Duel, Competitive Match), cross-play on PC and mobile, and more.

The latest update to the game will add a new Competitive Match mode, where players can showcase their skills using lots of strategic prowess, as the mode requires draft picks to spice things up during battles. Only those who are Level 15 and above and with six or more types of Legends can participate in the mode based on the 3:3 capture structure. Additionally, new Legend Yong Yong will also be joining the fray.

“We are doubling our efforts to improve communication with our users. One such example was the live chat Q&A session we hosted earlier this month on the official SMASH LEGENDS Discord channel in celebration of the release of Competitive Match,” says 5minlab’s CEO Moon-hyoung Park. “We plan to share various news about the game and entertainment via the official SMASH LEGENDS community channels to strengthen our relationship with our players.”

If you're eager to join in on the festivities of the latest update, Smash Legends is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 28 best multiplayer games for Android phones and tablets?