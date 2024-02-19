Slipstream: Rogue Space review - "A multiplayer action strategy masterpiece"
| Slipstream: Rogue Space
If you’ve ever wanted to be part of an eccentric spaceship crew during epic ship-to-ship combat, then Slipstream: Rogue Space is the answer to your dreams. Featuring beautiful 2D graphics, Slipstream: Rogue Space. Select your crew member, give them a nickname, and join a ship's crew in this adorable multiplayer action strategy game.
To begin the game, you’ll need to choose one of the crew members to play as. Don't worry if you're interested in playing as more than one, as you can unlock more crewmates later. Each crew member has a particular skill that will come in handy during space combat. For instance, the Octopus crew member is a master mechanic, the turtle is a shield expert, and the crocodile crew mate is great at brawling. Each crew member is absolutely adorable, so it really comes down to which skill you’d prefer to start with.
No matter whose ship you choose, the interior will be the same. In the ship's centre is the bridge where the Captain sits at the helm. There are also north, south and tail sections. When the battle begins, your Captain will give orders to the crew. Choose to follow the Captain's order that best suits your skill set or seems most understaffed. Of course, there's more to it than simply following the Captain's orders.
You aren't just being attacked by a hostile spaceship in Slipstream: Rogue Space; you'll also have to contend with enemy aliens boarding your ship. These pesky aliens will attack stations on your ship. To combat them, you'll need to head to a station that's being attacked. Instead of manning the station, your character will begin firing at the invading alien. However, if you're starting out, your stats may be too low to do much damage, so it's best to stick to maintaining stations and defending the ship early on.
Slipstream: Rogue Space is an incredibly engaging action strategy title that doesn’t require you to be a strategy genius to thrive. With adorable 2D graphics, strategic spaceship warfare and cute and capable crew members to collect, Slipstream: Rogue Space is a stellar multiplayer mobile game that’s welcoming to players of all experience levels. If you enjoy a good action strategy title and are itching to journey to space with a loyal crew, then Slipstream: Rogue Space is an out-of-this-world experience you don't want to miss.