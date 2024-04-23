Dungeon&Fighter Mobile is launching in China next month

The nearly 20-year-old RPG will finally be ported to mobile in China

Mobile port of Nexon's Dungeon&Fighter RPG from 2005

2D-styled, side-scrolling action RPG with multiplayer elements

Will release on May 21st in China

Nexon has just announced that its highly popular side-scrolling RPG adventure, Dungeon&Fighter Mobile, will be released in China next month. It is a mobile port of the smash hit game that launched way back in 2005, and first hit the Android and iOS markets in Korea in 2022. While the title was slated to be available in China in August 2020, major delays have caused it to finally be released almost four years later.

Dungeon&Fighter Mobile is one of Nexon's original IPs and is a mobile adaptation of an extremely beloved franchise. With over 850 million registered players worldwide and a staggering gross revenue of over US$22 billion, Dungeon&Fighter has been a part of innumerable childhoods.

The game stays true to the franchise's roots with its iconic 2D arcade-styled, side-scrolling action gameplay, captivating multiplayer and RPG elements, and a rich storyline, all coming to Android and iOS. Optimized for mobile devices, it will deliver an action-packed experience that fans have come to love over the years. The decision to release comes after a highly successful beta test that took place earlier this year.

Speaking about the release, President and CEO of Nexon, Junghun Lee, said: “We’re extremely excited to bring the fun and accessibility of Dungeon&Fighter Mobile to the hundreds of millions of Chinese players who know and love this franchise.”

“Based on the enthusiastic player response to the Beta Test we offered earlier this year, and the strong marketing campaign planned by Tencent, we strongly believe Dungeon&Fighter Mobile can energize our large base of existing fans and attract new players to the franchise.”

Dungeon&Fighter Mobile will be released on the App Store and Google Play in China on May 21st. If you’re looking for more information, then be sure to take a look at Nexon’s official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

