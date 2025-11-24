Slender Threads tasks you with untangling a horrific mystery, now on iOS and Android

Worst. Vacation. Ever.

Slender Threads sees you take on the role of a travelling salesman in a strange town

But do your prophetic nightmares indicate a grisly end? And can you foil it?

Find out in this cartoonish but no less unnerving point-and-click adventure

We've all had bad trips. Whether they're lengthy, boring or just plain miserable all round. But being stuck in a Travelodge outside of Swindon (for foreign readers, it ain't fun) is nothing compared to the time Harvey Green is having in the town of Villa Ventana in Slender Threads.

You may remember us plugging this new point-and-click adventure in last week's entry of the top five new mobile games to try this week. But you may want a little more detail, so here we are. Putting yourself in the shoes of the aforementioned travelling salesman, you find yourself plagued by strange and prophetic nightmares.

It's all very Silent Hill, with strange, shadowy figures (and occasionally lousy voiceovers from Harvey) as you traverse Villa Ventana and attempt to uncover what's going on. Of course, the fact that most of your nightmarish visions involve you expiring gruesomely probably isn't a good sign.

Turn to the left

It's not hard to see where Slender Threads is trying to evoke the old-school point-and-click experience. And while it's a mite more terrifying than something like Monkey Island, it still has that old-school charm that means you're never truly wanting to jump out of your seat.

But aside from that, the visuals and striking score manage to neatly balance out that sense of spookiness without being exploitative. And with many strange and spooky townsfolk to meet, there's good reason to give Slender Threads a go. Still not sure? Well, keep your eyes peeled for our review to find out some more of our thoughts on it.

While Halloween may be long-gone by now, there's no reason not to give in to that scary feeling. Why not check out our list of the best horror games on Android for some of our top picks in that spine-tingling genre?