Sleepin' Guy adds new story and levels in latest Sleepin' Deeply update to the first person puzzle

Chubby Pixel Games has announced a new update for Sleepin' Guy, the studio's first-person action-puzzle game on mobile. Titled "Sleepin' Deeply", the latest update will add a new story and more physics-based levels that will challenge players beginning August 24th.

In Sleepin' Guy's latest update, players can expect to navigate their way through the dreams of the sleeping protagonist with more puzzles as they go deeper into the titular hero's subconscious. They'll need to put on their thinking caps to wake him up in this new chapter of the game filled with plot twists.

The title also features 3 to 4 hours of gameplay along with ultimate moves such as picking up items and throwing them. Players can also activate mechanisms, annoy creatures, drive vehicles, find new collectibles, and burp (because why not).

From the footage available online, it also seems like you can vacuum up some ghosts, cook chicken, eat gingerbread men, fight dragons, navigate dungeons and so much more. Things do seem like they can be as bizarre as real dreams can get.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun of the latest update, you can download Sleepin' Guy on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $3.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can join the community of followers over on the official website to learn more about the studio's roster of games, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

