Skul: The Hero Slayer is coming to iOS and Android, with a revamped interface, controller support, and more

You'll save the demon race against evil humans

The roguelike platformer features a more challenging Dark Mirror mode after the main story

The mobile version has an improved interface and controller support

Playdigious has announced that Skul: The Hero Slayer will be landing on iOS and Android on June 4th. Boasting more than two million copies sold on both console and PC, the roguelite platformer flips the narrative and tasks you with fighting against the human race to save demonkind.

In Skul: The Hero Slayer, you can look forward to losing your head quite literally, as you'll need to switch up your skull to unleash a variety of skills onto unwitting humans. The action-packed title also features a hundred playable characters that boast their own special abilities. Plus, you can take advantage of plenty of items that will boost your combat prowess across the 2D platformer.

For the more hardcore players, you can look forward to putting your platforming skills to the test with the Dark Mirror mode after clearing the main story. While more fearsome foes will come at you, you can also take advantage of a new ability to help you on your way.

The mobile version features an improved interface along with Game Center achievements and Cloud saves. It also has MFi controller support, with iPhone 15 Optimization (including Pro Max).

If you'd like to get first dibs on the game as soon as it's out, you can now pre-register for Skul: The Hero Slayer on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. Signing up during this phase will reward you with 10% off the launch price for $7.19 instead of $7.99, or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.