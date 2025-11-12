Gunnar Monterey Glasses review - "Sleek design, perfect to stop eye strain"

Sleek design that could go casual or more dressy

Glass options to reduce eye strain

Lightweight frames

If you've heard of Gunnar before, you know that they make glasses that are aimed at reducing eye strain from those who use computers and mobile phones often. The amount of light that comes off of these devices can, over time, cause headaches and increase eye strain, which doesn't help anyone continue gaming.

New to their Legendary Performance Level, the Gunnar Monterey glasses are a fantastic, sleek addition to those who want style and function.

The Monterey glasses are stylish, with a frame colour called gunmetal, which looks silver and hearty despite being quite lightweight. The nose pads on this pair of glasses are adjustable, so that they can fit the bridge of your nose best, and the lenses themselves have an anti-reflective and smudge-resistant coating - always a plus!

These glasses have two different lens tints: Amber, which is always our recommendation as it blocks the majority of blue light, and clear, which still blocks quite a lot of light but gives a less tinted version of the world through the lenses. Legendary performance levels are made of the best materials that Gunnar has on offer, with the highest quality lens coating to boot, and you can really feel that quality in this pair of glasses.

The hinges, which are something I do not often talk about, just feel smooth and flexible as well. The Gunnar Monterey glasses came with a fold-out case, microfiber cloth, and a protective cloth pouch. This pair of glasses is simple enough in its general looks to blend in if you are working in an office or if you are just gaming at home, hoping to make sure that you are taking care of your eye health.

I have never been disappointed with a pair of Gunnar glasses, but this one does fit the Legendary mark that it's been given.