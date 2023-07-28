SINAG, an upcoming fighting game based on Philippine mythology, is now open for pre-registration

Ranida Games has announced that pre-registration for SINAG, the Philippines-based indie studio's upcoming fighting game, is now open for pre-registration. While the sign-ups are currently for Android users on the Google Play Store only, the title will also launch on PC via Steam and on the iOS App Store shortly afterwards.

In SINAG, players can expect to dive into the rich mythology of Filipino folklore combined with fast-paced action and thrilling skill animations. There will be 8 playable characters to choose from at launch, with 8 background stages and convenient controller support in addition to the virtual buttons.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on engaging in more virtual fisticuffs on mobile, why not check out our list of the best fighting games on Android?

In particular, SINAG lets players wield the Filipino everyman as represented by Juan, while the character Anna Luna is inspired by the mythical White Lady. Daragi, on the other hand, is based on the mythological creature called the "Tikbalang", while Amon is based on the "Kapre". Of course, the popular Philippine mythological creature the "Manananggal" also makes an appearance here as Mara’t Clara.

As for the pre-registration event, players can score the exclusive virtual in-game stage “Boracay” as a reward for signing up.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.