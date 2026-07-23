Shelter from the Storm traps you in a deserted manor full of puzzles

The door was unlocked. That was your first mistake.

Explore a mysterious abandoned manor

Solve classic point-and-click puzzles

Uncover the house's hidden past

Home Groan Games. Say it out loud a couple of times before you carry on, because the studio clearly put more thought into that pun than most developers manage in a whole release, and it deserves a proper mention.

The studio's own debut, Shelter from the Storm, has just landed on Google Play. You're caught out in a storm, soaked right through, with one house in sight and no better options. You knock. Nothing. You try the handle anyway, because what else are you really going to do, and the door gives way into a manor that has clearly not had a visitor in a long while.

From there it settles into fairly familiar point-and-click territory. You're picking through dusty rooms, working out what opens what, piecing together whatever happened to the place and the people who once lived in it. Nothing about the setup reinvents the format much, but there's a reason this sort of thing keeps getting made. A crumbling house at midnight does most of the work on its own.

It's a short adventure by the studio's own description, which I'd take as a fair point in its favour. Plenty of mobile horror overstays its welcome, padding out three good ideas across a good two hours of backtracking. Getting in, properly unsettling you, and getting back out again before the novelty wears off is, if anything, the harder trick to pull off.

Shelter from the Storm is out now on Google Play, with no word yet on an App Store release.

If flickering candles and creaking floorboards are your idea of a good night in, our list of the best horror games on Android should keep you nicely busy long after this one's over.

As for that house, I'd still have knocked twice before ever trying the handle.