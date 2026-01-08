Sea of Remnants unveils action-packed new trailer for the New Year with naval combat and minigames

Hard to starboard!

Sea of Remnants has unveiled a new gameplay trailer

The puppet-inspired pirate RPG features colourful pastel action

Check out minigames, naval and third-person combat in this new trailer

Of all NetEase's upcoming releases, I think the one that's grabbed my attention the most is Sea of Remnants. This weird mashup of open-world pirate adventure and pastel-coloured puppet RPG is definitely unusual, especially for them. And a new gameplay trailer for Sea of Remnants offers more indications of what we can expect

The Sea of Remnants gameplay trailer shows off everything from fast-paced pirate action on foot and at sea to minigames, including mahjong and drinking competitions. We also get a good look at the colourful graphics and cast of puppet-like characters you'll interact with.

And yes, in case you were somehow worried, you can set your mind at ease with more footage of naval battles in-game. While it's definitely more fast-paced and arcade-like than Assassin's Creed: Black Flag (the gold standard for such mechanics), it looks to be no less exciting.

What remains

Of course, Sea of Remnants isn't yet slated for a mobile release and is only confirmed for PC and PlayStation 5 (with an upcoming Alpha Test for those platforms) later this year.

But in my opinion, given that Once Human and Where Winds Meet made their way to mobile not long after their initial release, I'd expect a potential mobile launch to be on the cards if not imminent.

With Ubisoft not making quite the splash they perhaps hoped with Skull & Bones, and Sea of Thieves slowly but surely ageing, the stage is ripe for a new pirate RPG. And if NetEase does indeed bring it to mobile, it'd be stiff competition for the likes of Sea of Conquest, which still sticks to the tried-and-true strategy format.

