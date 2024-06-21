SIlkroad Origin Mobile, a port of the classic PC game is now available in early access on mobile

Traverse along the iconic trade route soon

Currently available in early access in the SEA region

Pre-download available on the App Store and Google Play as well

Both solo and multiplayer options will be available

Gosu Online Corp has just announced that their upcoming game, Silkroad Origin Mobile is now available in early access in the SEA region. The fantasy-themed MMORPG just completed a beta test and has already made pre-downloads available on the App Store and Google Play. With all this preparation, a global release should be sometime soon as well.

As the name suggests, Silkroad Origin Mobile takes you on an immersive journey through the iconic trade route, where you will perform a number of different activities. Trading it naturally is a big part of the game, but you’ll also spend a lot of time in battles between mischievous thieves and heroic hunters.

When you venture along the Silk Road, you will have to make a choice between one of three professions – Trader, Hunter, and Thief. Each has its own special trading mission, and you need to strategize differently to succeed in each one of them. When it comes to confrontations, however, your profession won’t matter as each one features epic battles.

Since the trade route spread across Asia and Europe, the characters are also inspired by these regions. The system is pretty in-depth and you will have the opportunity to develop all your favourites. Use them to take part in activities such as horse racing, fighting field bosses, and exploring the Forgotten World. Every adventure promises a brand-new experience.

In addition, you can also join forces with others and take part in intense Fiery Fortress Wars. They are like guild battles where you must capture territories and take control of your surrounding lands. Exhilarating battles await you and your buddies in your quest for dominance.

That’s currently what we know about Silkroad Origin Mobile. You can check the game out yourself by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.