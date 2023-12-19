SIGIL lets you battle monsters and engage in occult magic across a GPS-based RPG, out now on iOS and Android

Albedo Informatics has announced the official launch of SIGIL, letting players join in on some unique GPS action on their mobile devices. In particular, you can look forward to exploring the enchanted realm of The Gloam where you can engage in action-packed battles across location-based gameplay.

In SIGIL, you can also expect to encounter a wide variety of NPCs that will offer exciting quests for you to spice up the narrative of the RPG. There are plenty of spells and items to collect, all on your quest to discover the truth about the missing locals within the parallel dimension. The game also features different kinds of mythological creatures, along with pop culture references for the most eagle-eyed players to enjoy. All these are presented with stylised visuals and atmospheric landscapes.

Based on the trailer, the characters themselves look incredibly intriguing, with all the deliciously mysterious occult-esque feels and the eerie creatures that may or may not be out to get you. The development team has, after all, more than 15 years of experience when it comes to location-based genres, so you can expect a certain quality that comes with that kind of expertise.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading SIGIL on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.