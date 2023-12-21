Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - December 21st, 2023

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.

Let's get on with it!

Let's get on with it!

1
SIGIL

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Location-based, RPG
Find out more about SIGIL
SIGIL

Location-based games are a hit or miss, but Albedo Informatics aims to stand out from the rest with its unique occult-themed entry to the GPS trend. SIGIL lets you explore the eccentricities of The Gloam, where you'll encounter everything from familiar mythological creatures to odd one-eyed beasts. You'll need to find the whereabouts of missing locals within the mysterious realm, but things aren't always what they seem, especially when the crimes are something you might have committed yourself.

The game also features stylised visuals and different weapons, including a BBQ Lighter that's favoured by "fire-based mages and backyard chefs".

2
Ice Scream: Final Chapter

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: 3D, Action, Arcade
Find out more about Ice Scream: Final Chapter
Ice Scream: Final Chapter

Leave it to clown-faced villains to ruin our childhoods for us. In Ice Scream 8: Final Chapter, the childhood-ruining crime happens in the form of an ice cream factory, which, instead of the colourful joy it normally offers, brings only horror and death in the final chapter of the Ice Cream series.

The game tasks you with navigating the deathly nooks and crannies of Rod's factory to escape, all while solving puzzles and slipping from the fatal grasps of Rod and Evil Nun. It also features varying difficulty levels to ensure everyone can enjoy the game at their own pace.

3
Ebenezer and the Invisible World

Available on: iOS + Steam + Switch
Genre: Platform, RPG
Ebenezer and the Invisible World

Scrooge as a platforming protagonist with full-on metroidvania vibes? Yes, please. Ebenezer and the Invisible World invites you to forget everything you know about the "A Christmas Carol" anti-hero and instead reimagine Scrooge with ghostly powers.

There are no Scrooge McDuck feels here either, as you'll need to summon phantom friends and make use of their unique abilities across this non-linear Victorian fantasy. You'll also collect a variety of magical weapons and discover the backstories of these spectral pals, all presented in vibrant hand-drawn visuals.

4
The Longing

Available on: iOS + Android + Steam
Genre: Adventure
Find out more about The Longing
The Longing

How often can you play a game that takes 400 literal days to finish? Not ever. In The Longing, you'll do exactly that as a lowly Shade that's tasked with only one thing - to wait for 400 days until you can wake up your slumbering King.

The game features excruciatingly slow movements that deliberately force you to slow down, stop, and ponder the meaning of life. You can wander across the labyrinthian caverns around you as you do so, and with the multiple endings, there's bound to be something for everyone after the 400 days are done.

5
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition

Genre: Action, Shooter
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition

Netflix is once again proving its dedication to mobile gaming with Rockstar Games’ GTA series, now with modernised upgrades that introduce the popular franchise to a new generation. You can look forward to enhanced lighting and hi-res textures, as well as increased draw distance and more.

The definitive edition will take you through Grand Theft Auto III's Liberty City to the 80s vibes of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, as well as the 90s feel of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, all without in-app purchases or pesky ads.

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.