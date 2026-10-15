Bobara brings a weather-watching capybara to your iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

Momo likes to do absolutely nothing, just like me

Watch Momo soak through real-world weather

Collect visitors and trinkets with boba tea

Relax without timers, streaks or daily chores

Somewhere along the way we agreed that capybaras are the most relaxed animals going, and I’ve never seen a good reason to argue. Some Japanese zoos even run them hot baths in winter. They just sit in there, eyes half shut, while the rest of the world carries on without them.

Bobara puts one of them in your pocket, and it’s on its way to the App Store next month. It’s a small app about Momo, a capybara who lives in an onsen across your iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, with an Apple TV version that fills the big screen and reads his collection over iCloud.

Mostly, he soaks. The onsen follows your real local weather, so rain where you are means rain on Momo, and snow, wind and the odd thunderstorm all come through as well. Sunrises and sunsets turn up too.

The boba tea is a real fun one. Whenever you buy one in real life, you tap it in, and sometimes a visitor arrives afterwards. It might be someone new moving in. Other times it’s a trinket for his shelf, or a little more of a friend you’ve already met, and all of it ends up in the teahouse, a swipe to the right of the onsen.

Home Screen widgets are in, along with Night Stand Mode on iPhone and an Apple Watch app with its own complication. He’s usually soaking, if you were wondering.

Bobara doesn’t keep score, and that’s the best thing about it. There are no streaks and no timers, so ignoring it for a month costs you nothing. Momo doesn’t get lonely, apparently, and nothing in the onsen goes wrong while you’re away.

Bobara opens on November 9th for $4.99 as a one-off purchase. No adverts and no in-app purchases.

Until the onsen opens, our list of the best relaxing games on iOS has a few more places to put your feet up.