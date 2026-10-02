Sifu, the hit third-person martial-arts action experience, is coming to mobile this month

Sifu, the third-person martial-arts action game from Sloclap, is coming to mobile

Releasing in mid-October for iOS and Android, it adapts the PlayStation hit for smartphones

Fight your way through hordes of enemies using classic kung fu, and grow older, stronger but more fragile in each death

Sifu, the hit third-person martial arts game from Sloclap Studios, is set to finally make its way to mobile via iOS and Android. With an expected release date of October 12th according to the App Store listing, it brings the Sifu's fast-paced third-person brawling, and its distinctive aging mechanic, to the palm of your hand!

With a classic story of martial-arts revenge, Sifu puts you in the shoes of a Kung Fu practitioner whose family are slain by assassins. Naturally, you decide to take revenge with your bare hands. But thanks to a mystical pendant each time you 'die' you instead return, older and more powerful, yet increasingly fragile.

Whose Kung Fu is stronger?

Sifu was a major flagship release on PlayStation a few years ago, and I remember it well because I always swore I'd try it and never got around to playing it. Now, it seems that I could soon be playing it on my mobile instead!

As much as it was a flagship game, Sifu is surprisingly small in scale, as it focuses mainly on the pure fun and adrenaline of brawling. I'd describe it as a more refined beat 'em up, in the vein of Yakuza, where you need to control your spacing and make use of the environment to fight off the enemies surrounding you.

Just how well the notoriously tricky Sifu will work on mobile, however, is anyone's guess. We'll just have to wait and see how it works out upon release! So pre-register now for iOS and Android if fast-paced, fist-throwing action is your kind of thing.

In the meantime, if you need something to play right now instead, why not take a look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? Featuring some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days!