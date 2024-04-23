Shark Punch, where you play as a shark with boxing gloves to render all arguments invalid, is a casual tapping game out now

Unleash your rage on underwater critters by punching them

Time your taps to the rhythm

Choose from different levels

Be careful not to hit your boxing shark friend

Cerbero Games has officially launched Shark Punch, and yes, it's exactly as it sounds. This ridiculously adorable casual title tasks you with tapping to the beat of the underwater sounds as - you guessed it - a shark.

With your bright red boxing gloves and your unwavering resolve, you'll set out into the deep blue sea and punch all the would-be attackers coming your way - because you're a shark with boxing gloves and that's just the way the world works.

In Shark Punch, you can look forward to putting your own precision tapping skills to the test, as you'll have to time your taps perfectly when your assailants come at you over a big red dot.

Of course, you'll also need to pace yourself with the rhythm to time those hits perfectly - after all, you wouldn't want random squids and derpy-looking turtles to sneak in a hit when you're not looking.

Now, while the animals that charge at you do look innocent, it's not really your business to know how or why they're there (there's a seagull-looking thing too, in the middle of the ocean, for some reason). What you do need to worry about is hitting your friend, who's also a shark with boxing gloves on. When he comes at you, be sure not to tap and hit him too - boxing sharks gotta stick together, right?

This honestly looks ridiculously fun, and if you're looking for more similar vibes, check out our list of the most hilarious games on mobile to get your fill. For now, you can give this casual experience a go yourself by checking out Shark Punch on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with ads. You can also take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.