Epomaker GX1 headset review - "Well made with lots of options"

Affordable yet high quality

Great for glasses users

Lots of options!

The Epomaker GX1 Headset was created by a company that is best known for its keyboards, but those who have a keyboard often need a headset as well - it's just part of the gear at this point. The Epomaker GX1 Headset is an affordable headset with great sound quality, aimed at the everyday listener (or gamer!) with a bit of flashy light on the side.

This headset does have a little bit of its own flair to it; the red metal and wire details, the rainbow light inside the earmuffs at the side, and the cage around the logo (which does make the logo hard to read) do feel a little on the gamer side. However, the headset itself is mostly black, with a removable, included microphone. If you don't like the removable microphone, there's also a built-in microphone that allows you to still chat, though the detachable one is clearer.

It's worth noting that the headset's top bar is quite comfortable, very padded, and can become larger by pulling it out. The earmuffs themselves cannot swivel and do not have much give in them, but they do fit comfortably on my head around my glasses for lengths of time. I found that the way that they can adjust is ideal for those wearing glasses - a nice touch. I found the Epomaker GX1 to be quite lightweight, making it fine to wear during my gaming sessions or when working at my computer all day.

On one side, there are three buttons: one to turn off the lights on the side, a quick mute, and the power button. There's a volume button below this set of buttons as well. The other side has a toggle for 2.4G mode and Bluetooth mode for connecting to your devices.

Battery is always the next big thing for me, and the Epomaker GX1 does a great job for the price point. This wireless headset can have up to 30 hours of use, depending on if you have the lighting on the side and what mode it is in. I feel this is a fine length of time, giving you ample ability to charge with the included USB-C cable in its downtime.

When it comes to the sound quality, I found that this headset sounded great. It's got 50mm dynamic drivers, which are fantastic for this price point, and it's got channel balancing so that you can hear where the sound is coming from. There is surround sound built in, which allows you to hear sound coming from multiple directions at once, making it an interesting headset for stealth gaming.

If you want, the Empomaker GX1 can be wired, including adaptors. There are two dongles included as well - lots of options for those that want them. I do like the fact that there are so many options and ways to use this headset, especially for the price point that they come at!