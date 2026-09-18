Fareidolia unveils new trailer for the slice-of-life anime RPG from the studio behind Blue Archive

Fareidolia has unveiled its latest trailer, giving us an animated glimpse of the upcoming RPG

We get a good look at the characters, their antics and snapshots of Anima City

The upcoming anime-style RPG is from the same team behind Blue Archive

While other developers such as MiHoYo have made it their business to craft grand narratives in sprawling settings, Blue Archive developer Nexon has taken a more low-key approach for their next game, Fareidolia. Now, the latest trailer has just dropped and given us a look at what to expect from the upcoming slice-of-life anime RPG!

Just don't expect any glimpses of gameplay, although you can check back on the official teaser for some of those. The Next Stop: Anima City trailer offers more of a look at the general atmosphere and vibe. Everything takes place in a very laid-back-looking city, with some mysterious happenings under the hood.

Get Anima-ted

As for the actual trailer's content, it mainly gives us an idea of what the world of Fareidolia is like. By the looks of things, Anima City is quite a cosy place where your regular cast of colourful, eclectic anime girls can spend most of their time just hanging around.

Of course, there're also hints that some other stuff is taking place beneath the surface, including a lot of strange goings-on that the cast seem to take in stride.

Fareidolia certainly looks to offer a more grounded setting than the vast, city-sized academic battle royale of Blue Archive. Although if you're looking for some serious tension, the laid-back world of Fareidolia may be a bit far from what you've been hoping for.

But Fareidolia is not the only great new game that's been making waves so far this year. And we're already collecting an extensive list as we head towards the last quarter of 2026. So be sure to dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2026 and see what our choice picks have been for the year so far!