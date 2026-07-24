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Order Automatica describes itself as "chess with demons", with an intriguing amount of tactical depth

It's all in the planning

Order Automatica describes itself as "chess with demons", with an intriguing amount of tactical depth
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS
| Order Automatica
  • Plan your moves across a 3x3 grid
  • Master synergies and manipulate tiles
  • Merge units and aim for chain combos too

Roguelites will never go out of fashion, in my opinion, because they always have that compelling loop that's essentially made to keep you coming back for more. Order Automatica is the latest entry in that lovely genre that's caught our eye this week, and really, just looking at the visuals on its iOS store page, I'm already intrigued.

It's meant to be a dark and tactical affair that lets you unleash your inner strategist where positioning and synergies are concerned, and despite the automated battles - I know Iwan isn't entirely a fan of these auto-fights - you'll still get to strategise your moves across a 3x3 grid. It describes itself as "chess with demons", so clearly, it's trying to appeal to the tactician in you.

And I'd imagine so, as you'll need to think long and hard about the right synergies and proper positioning on your grid carefully to win.

a grid filled with character portraits and a description of the skill effect for one tile

There are tiles to manipulate, timings to perfect, and units to merge the right way, so there really does seem to be an incredible amount of depth here. How you manage your relic combinations will determine every move too, and with the variety of tile effects and curses available, your initial setups can make or break every run.

Now, since there are different builds to experiment with as well, I feel like the planning stage already tells you how to tip the scales of battle even before you get started. That's something that should squeeze your brain cells if you're looking to give them a proper workout, and if you're intrigued, Order Automatica is supposedly launching on September 7th for $5.99 a pop according to the App Store!

And while you wait, why not have a look at our list of the best roguelites on Android to get your fill?

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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.