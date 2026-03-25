WWE Champions set to feature Motörhead's one-of-a-kind frontman Lemmy in new event

Behold the king...the king of kings...

WWE Champions is set to introduce a brand-new collab event featuring, drum roll please...

Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead! The famed bassist joins Cerebral Assassin HHH for this event

Bring Lemmy to the ring as part of a new limited event running now

It's often been said (at least by me) that music and wrestling have an inextricable connection. Be that Cyndi Lauper's early connections to the WWF, Jim Johnston's famous set of entrance themes or other high-profile musicians. And few are as iconic as the link between Lemmy Kilmister and 'The Game' himself, HHH.

Now, mobile puzzle-battler WWE Champions is set to honour the connection with a new event themed after the late Motörhead frontman. The band famously provided two themes for Hunter Hearst Helmsley in the form of 'The Game' and 'King of Kings'. Not to mention a live performance at Wrestlemania X-Seven, where the band played HHH's theme live.

Not only will HHH don his famous 'Warpig' gear as the 'Cerebral Assassin' persona, but Lemmy himself will be able to step into the ring. Lemmy is set to be available via the currently in-progress Ace of the Ring event that runs until March 27th, with the Cerebral Assassin arriving shortly afterwards.

Championship stuff

While WWE Champions already hits a bit of a niche by combining the fast-paced, hardcore action of professional wrestling with, er, gem-matching puzzles, I think this is an exciting little event nonetheless.

You can say what you want about HHH (believe me, I have), but he's undoubtedly one of the most iconic modern professionals in the sport. And Lemmy Kilmister needs no introduction as the frontman of one of the most famous heavy metal bands of all time.

So, if you want to bring a famed bassist and underrated persona to your roster, be sure to jump in and give WWE Champions a go!

In the meantime, if you're an action fan who finds WWE Champions' puzzle gameplay is actually quite intriguing, then why not dig into our list of the best puzzle games on Android to find some other cerebral thrillers?