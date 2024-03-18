Kickstarter-funded old-school RPG Shadow Quest is launching soon on mobile

The game was inspired by Shadowtitles like Heros' Quest and The Bard's Tale

Indie mobile role-playing title Shadow Quest Adventure RPG is launching on Android and iOS this month. Developed by solo developer Rob Daytona over an 8-year period, Shadow Quest RPG pays homage to iconic RPGS of old. It is Daytona's first effort, which he created in his spare time.

Shadow Quest Adventure RPG was funded via a Kickstarter campaign and received over six times its funding goal with 171 backers. It will feature 16 avatars for you to choose from. You’ll also encounter a diverse cast of friendly and sinister characters.

Shadow Quest Adventure RPG will not include ads or in-app purchases. Instead, to succeed, you'll need to rely on your skills. Throughout the game, your avatar will duel a variety of enemies in turn-based one-on-one combat. There are six types of magic in Shadow Quest: water, Ice, Lightning, Fire, Earth, and Death magic. Each form of magic is vulnerable to another.

Shadow Quest aims to be inclusive and cater to persons with conditions such as ADHD and Autism. Daytona removed the typical boring tutorials and silly chatter from NPCs to make it feel more inclusive. It also features simple controls, and your progress is saved in real time so you can put the game down at a moment’s notice with no repercussions.

A large portion of RPGs let you equip a magic ring or two. But Shadow Quest recognizes that your avatar has ten fingers, so you can equip ten rings. As you play, you'll also build your army and select which units to send into battle.

Shadow Quest Adventure RPG also features kingdom-building features. You'll find and upgrade buildings in your kingdom to generate more resources, which you'll need to fend off the evil lurking about. In a fun twist, buildings upgrade instantaneously rather than making you wait hours or even days.

Inspired by Hero’s Quest, King's Bounty, and The Bard's Tale, Shadow Quest Adventure RPG is meant to appeal to fans of old-school RPGs. It will launch soon on Android and iOS. For more information follow Shadow Quest on Facebook or visit the official website.