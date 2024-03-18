Upcoming multiplatform anime-inspired RPG Duet Night Abyss hits technical test for PC

The upcoming anime-inspired game Duet Night Abyss will see a brief technical test

You'll be able to sign-up for a chance to get hands-on with the game early

The first trailer was released a few months ago

Duet Night Abyss, the upcoming anime-inspired RPG, will soon host a brief technical test, in which some lucky people will get hands-on with the game early. You can sign up using the official questionnaire, with the first technical test set to take place on PC, with plans for more platforms - likely including mobile - down the line.

The first trailer, which you can see below, was released recently and showed off a stylish anime-esque world seemingly set in a pseudo-dieselpunk universe. Boasting a freeform movement system, mixed with both melee and shooting mechanics, Duet Night Abyss has drawn comparisons to the popular MMO, Warframe. If you're going to take inspiration from somewhere, the hit hack-'n-slash Warframe - which recently made the jump to mobile - is not a bad choice at all.

As it turns out there's not just one means of signing up for the technical test, as Duet Night Abyss will also be hosting both social media events via their official Twitter account and prize draws on the official website. Coming from PAN Studio, a subsidiary of Hero Games, it definitely seems the developers are being very bold in their plan for demand.

Wondering how Warframe Mobile compares to the PC version? We've got all the details.

Given that this seems to be the first effort from PAN Studio - although parent company Hero Games has produced a number of titles - it'll be interesting to see how Duet Night Abyss turns out, and whether it can meet the lofty heights its inspirations.

If you're not too fussed on Duet Night Abyss though, why not check out our pick of the week for the top 5 new mobile games to try? And if you want to see some even crazier news, guess who Genshin Impact is teaming up with this year? That's right. The Discovery Channel, of all things!