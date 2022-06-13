Shadow and Bone: Destinies is an upcoming mobile game based on the Netflix series exclusive to subscribers

Chimera Entertainment and Netflix have teamed up to bring players a new mobile game titled Shadow and Bone: Destinies, a Netflix exclusive that's based on the subscription service's Shadow and Bone TV series. Inspired by the books penned by Leigh Bardugo, the franchise will soon give fans more ways to immerse themselves into its fantasy world with the upcoming narrative RPG.

Shadow and Bone: Destinies will feature roguelike elements as players travel across Grishaverse and make crucial choices along the way. “We are incredibly excited to explore new opportunities with Netflix by developing a premium mobile game based on Shadow and Bone,” says Christian Kluckner, Chimera Entertainment’s Managing Director.

This new title comes as part of the upcoming Netflix games that subscribers can soon access with no ads and no extra costs. Titles subscribers can now play include the climbing game Poinpy, while Reigns: Three Kingdoms is coming later this year. In 2023, Terra Nil will let players engage in a reverse city builder, along with the Money Heist mobile game. The Queen's Gambit is also coming soon.

If you're eager to give it a go, Shadow and Bone: Destinies will soon be available on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices for Netflix subscribers. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to know more about the other Netflix games in store for you soon.

