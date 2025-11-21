Seven Knights Re:Birth lets you bop your head to the beat with new “Pop Idol” Yeonhee costume

New theme song available too

Log in daily for freebies

Rate-up event makes the new costume easier to snag

New OST ramps up the immersion

Seems like Netmarble isn't planning on slowing down anytime soon with Seven Knights Re:Birth's half-anniversary festivities, because merely a week after Legendary Universal hero [Revolutionary Commander] Elysia joined the fray, we've now got another new addition stepping into the RPG.

In particular, you can get your hands on a brand-new costume for Yeonhee on top of all the 0.5th Anniversary 7K Festival events - so it's certainly fitting to have a pop idol theme for the celebrations.

And it's really as it says on the tin - the Legendary costume for Yeonhee is “Pop Idol” Yeonhee, and it'll showcase her interdimensional abilities along with an exclusive Profile for you to flaunt. You can even bop your head along to the beat of the theme OST for Pop Idol Yeonhee. This means that “Beyond the Seventh Season” is now available to rock out to in the Jukebox, which also comes on top of the Yeonhee Rate Up Summon Event for a little bit of luck.

As for the half-anniversary celebrations, Pet Summon Vouchers will be up for grabs, while the 0.5th Anniversary 7K Festival - Expedition of the Ring event will give you the chance to snag 4-star Legendary Ring Selection Boxes when you clear specific missions. There's a login bonus too, so it's worth checking in every day to score as many freebies as you can.

And speaking of freebies, our Seven Knights Re:Birth codes can help you nab some free hero selectors, while our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list can sort those new roster additions for you!

That said, if you're keen on joining the festivities, it's free-to-play with in-app purchases from the handy links on your preferred app store below. You can also have a look at the official website to know more about all the nitty-gritty!