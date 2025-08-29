Seven Knights Re:BIRTH has received an official launch date - available across both mobile and PC

Preferred Partner Feature

A Legacy Reborn

Seven Knights Re:BIRTH delivers a faithful re-imagining of the original Seven Knights

Participate in relentless battles and level up your heroes

Pre-register ahead of the game’s official launch on September 18th (KST)

Seven Knights Re:BIRTH is officially just three weeks away from its long awaited release, with Netmarble announcing that it will launch its collectible RPG for both iOS and Android on September 18th.

When it was first announced in 2023, fans rejoiced at the news that Seven Knights Re:BIRTH would be a remake of the original Seven Knights - the groundbreaking RPG that kicked off the franchise and achieved over 100 million downloads worldwide. The buzz surrounding Re:BIRTH peaked last May following its launch in Korea, where it quickly topped the App Store’s Top Free Games chart, and proved itself successful at reimagining its beloved predecessor.

In addition to receiving a vastly improved 3D presentation thanks to the Unreal 5 engine, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH does a fantastic job of retaining the charm of the original game. It reacquaints and builds upon the established lore of Seven Knights, retelling over a decade's worth of narrative arcs through captivating cut-scenes. The combat and combo systems also stay faithful, with players competing in a mix of PvP and PvE auto turn-based battles via the main story mode, Arena, Guild War, and Infinite Tower and Raid modes.

Away from combat, Seven Knights’ farming and progression systems have also been faithfully recreated and expanded upon. Via the act of ruby farming, players will be able to access content and summon new heroes on an ongoing basis. Further progression is utilised through the purchase of keys which reinforces a reward structure based on regular game-play. Additionally, heroes acquired through regular play can be upgraded through the Crafting and Fusion systems, which allows you to acquire more powerful heroes without making additional purchases.

Both thrilling and addictive, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH is currently open for pre-registration via the game’s official website, as well as the Google Play Store and the App Store, with exclusive rewards, such as Legendary Heroes, Hero Summon Vouchers (x10), 2 million Gold, and Key Bundles (x10 available for those who sign-up ahead of launch on on September 18th. Pre-registering through Google Play or the App Store will also grant users a Vanguard Set and a special package containing a 5-star pet ‘Croa’, a Skill Enhancement Stone, Golds, Topaz, and Superb Eggs.