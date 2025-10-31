Seven Knights Re:Birth helps you shrug off pesky debuffs with new Legendary Magic Hero

Debuffs ain't no thang

[Revolutionary] Kyrielle joins the fight

Rate-up events offer cool new goodies

Halloween events underway too

It certainly seems like Netmarble is adding new updates every two weeks, as Seven Knights Re:Birth has once again launched a new patch with a fresh Legendary hero joining the fray. In particular, [Revolutionary] Kyrielle is diving into the battle as a new Legendary Magic Hero - and what makes her so formidable on the battlefield is her “Regulus” skill that removes all debuffs on her.

With every debuff removed, she also gets to stack some damage boost, so I think it's safe to say she's a welcome addition to your lineup. This is especially true in this RPG because, based on my experience playing it, the skills in your team really do make all the difference.

Yes, it's not just about overlevelling your party and aiming for the highest combat power possible - you can't win fights by sheer force, and you really have to strategise the best synergies and skill combos to survive.

In any case, the new Kyrielle Rate Up Summon Event lets you get higher odds of grabbing the new hero along with Rate Up Hero Summon Vouchers and Quality Water Particles. Additionally, the new Children Chasing Stars story event will run until November 13th, so if you're a narrative-driven adventurer, this should be right up your alley.

Of course, we can't forget about Halloween either - Witch Velika's Check-in and Witch Velika's Pumpkin Festival will run until November 13th and will be putting Uncommon Hero Tickets, Brilliant Pumpkin Basket, Brilliant Skill Enhancement Stone, and Spooky Pumpkin Basket up for grabs.

If you're eager to get a slice of the (pumpkin) pie, you can head on over to the App Store or on Google Play to give it a go. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

