Menu
News

Seven Knights Re:Birth helps you shrug off pesky debuffs with new Legendary Magic Hero

Debuffs ain't no thang

Seven Knights Re:Birth helps you shrug off pesky debuffs with new Legendary Magic Hero
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
  • [Revolutionary] Kyrielle joins the fight
  • Rate-up events offer cool new goodies
  • Halloween events underway too

It certainly seems like Netmarble is adding new updates every two weeks, as Seven Knights Re:Birth has once again launched a new patch with a fresh Legendary hero joining the fray. In particular, [Revolutionary] Kyrielle is diving into the battle as a new Legendary Magic Hero - and what makes her so formidable on the battlefield is her “Regulus” skill that removes all debuffs on her.

With every debuff removed, she also gets to stack some damage boost, so I think it's safe to say she's a welcome addition to your lineup. This is especially true in this RPG because, based on my experience playing it, the skills in your team really do make all the difference.

Yes, it's not just about overlevelling your party and aiming for the highest combat power possible - you can't win fights by sheer force, and you really have to strategise the best synergies and skill combos to survive.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

In any case, the new Kyrielle Rate Up Summon Event lets you get higher odds of grabbing the new hero along with Rate Up Hero Summon Vouchers and Quality Water Particles. Additionally, the new Children Chasing Stars story event will run until November 13th, so if you're a narrative-driven adventurer, this should be right up your alley.

Of course, we can't forget about Halloween either - Witch Velika's Check-in and Witch Velika's Pumpkin Festival will run until November 13th and will be putting Uncommon Hero Tickets, Brilliant Pumpkin Basket, Brilliant Skill Enhancement Stone, and Spooky Pumpkin Basket up for grabs.

If you're eager to get a slice of the (pumpkin) pie, you can head on over to the App Store or on Google Play to give it a go. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Did I mention we have a handy Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list and some Seven Knights Re:Birth codes too?

Seven Knights Re:BIRTH icon
Download now!
Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.