Seven Knights Re:Birth summons the power of the valkyries with [Warrior of Peace] Freyja

Magic from the heavens

[Warrior of Peace] Freyja rate-up event and story underway

Grab freebies from the new Raid event as well

Add Kyle to your lineup as a returning player

It's barely been two weeks since [Hunter of the Strong] Trude and [Demonic Sword of Justice] Ryan joined the fight within Seven Knights Re:Birth, but now, Netmarble is once again welcoming a new Legendary hero to the fray. The collectible RPG, in particular, adds [Warrior of Peace] Freyja to help buff up your roster with a powerful Magic hero.

And I definitely don't doubt that power, especially since she's one of the very first valkyries who stood as the leader of the Einherjar. Now, I admit my main familiarity with these valkyries is the Einherjar from Valkyrie Profile, but if they're anything similar, I'd say [Warrior of Peace] Freyja is a formidable ally to add to your squad.

Thankfully, you might just grab the new hero via the boosted rate from the summons pool this season - the Freyja Rate Up Summon Event, in particular. Alongside this, you can also obtain Quality Water Particles and Rate Up Hero Summon Vouchers from the Freyja Power-Up Event.

Meanwhile, the “Balance, Judgment, and Blades” story event will run until December 25th - a timely Christmas gift for when you score all the goodies from the event (a Legendary Hero Summon Voucher I and a Brilliant Skill Enhancement Stone, for instance).

Now, with all these new additions, you'll no doubt want to see how they stack up against the rest of the cast, won't you? Our handy Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list should help you do just that.

And finally, you can grab rewards like Keys, Chaos Essence, and Oblivion Essence from The Raid Essence Acquisition Event. And if you happen to be coming back to join the adventure after some time away, the Welcome Back Rate Up Summon Event will put Kyle up for grabs with a boosted rate as well.

Speaking of freebies, why not have a look at our list of Seven Knights Re:Birth codes? You'll need all the resources you can get if you want to top those new raids, after all.