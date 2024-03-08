Seven Knights Idle Adventure adds new heroes from the Naver Webtoon series Return of Blossoming Blade

Welcome Cheongmyeong, Baekcheon, Iseol Yu, Yunjong and Jogeol to the RPG

You can acquire the collab heroes from the check-in event

Various limited-time events are ongoing

Netmarble has announced a new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, letting players join in on a special collaboration event with Naver Webtoon series Return of Blossoming Blade. In particular, five new characters will be dropping by, namely, Cheongmyeong, Baekcheon, Iseol Yu, Yunjong and Jogeol.

In the latest crossover event within Seven Knights Idle Adventure, you can look forward to wielding the power of the protagonist of Return of Blossoming Blade among others. Cheongmyeong's active skills Seven Blossoms Blade and Plum Blossom Tempest also boost his crit rate and accuracy - and whenever he deals critical damage, he can gain the Blessed Dragon of Mount Hua buff to enhance his attack speed. This also boosts the final critical hit damage of his allies, making him an invaluable addition to your lineup.

Along with these characters come new Legendary heroes Noah and Jake as well. Plus, the Return of the Blossoming Blade Collab Special Check-in event will run until April 3rd to give you the chance to nab the five Return of the Blossoming Blade collab heroes simply by logging in.

Meanwhile, the Romantic Carnival Event running until March 20th will put Legendary hero Orkah and the Cupid Soi Costume up for grabs among other in-game goodies.

Plenty of other updates are in store for you this month, so if you're keen on giving the new patch a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Seven Knights Idle Adventure on the App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

