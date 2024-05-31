Seven Knights Idle Adventure releases summer themed update with lots of new content

All your favourite characters have already got their swimsuits on in this patch

Four new legendary heroes added

Summer Vacance Event live until June 12th

Various different passes will be available as well

As temperatures continue to rise as the summer kicks in, Netmarble has just released a hot new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure. The new summer-themed update brings a (heat)wave of new content to the popular mobile RPG in the form of new legendary heroes and several limited-time events.

This Seven Knights Idle Adventure will feature not one but four legendary heroes, each bringing something distinct to the title. First up is Biya, a ranged-type hero who provides lots of advantages to teammates, such as a critical hit rate buff and a stun debuff.

The next three characters will don swimsuits to be ready for the summer. Shane is a melee-type hero who does high AoE damage while also upping her damage rate, while Karin is a supporter who can raise everyone’s final HP as well as help them during recovery. Lastly, May is a ranged-type character as well, whose debuffs significantly weaken the opposition.

Furthermore, the Summer Vacance Carnival Event is also live now and will be available for the next two weeks. Participate in all these quests and get yourself swimsuit versions of May and Karin, alongside a portrait of the former as well. A special Biya Check-in Event will offer a tonne of other rewards just for logging into the game.

Redeem these Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes for even more freebies!

Until June 26th, you can also get your hands on the Summer Festival Challenger Pass, which is another way to win Karin and May in their swimsuit outfits. The Master Pass, on the other hand, can be obtained between June 6th and 12th and will help you gain Rubies. Finally, stages 16,001 to 16,800 have been added while also raising the level cap to 80.

Finally, stages 16,001 to 16,800 have been added while also raising the level cap to 80.