Seven Knights Idle Adventure introduces two new legendary heroes

Seven Knights Idle Adventure's latest update is here, with two new legendary heroes!

Platin and Yu Shin are both melee focused, with the latter on supporting higher damage

New stages are being added, alongside Stage Boosts and artefact drops for Nightmare

Seven Knights Idle Adventure from Netmarble is one game that has been very consistent with new updates. And today is no different as they bring two new legendary heroes to their hit idle-game spin-off from the main Seven Knights series. Platin and Yu Shin will be available starting today, but what do they offer?

A member of the Dark Knights fully focused on melee, Platin comes equipped to do massive damage against single targets. One of his skills even allows you to deal additional damage equal to a given target's max HP. Add onto that his Critical Hit Attack, which buffs bonus damage rate and debuffs evasion of a damaged target, and you have a very solid frontline hero.

As with many other hero drops in games of this type, Yu Shin takes on more of a support role. However, his ability to deal damage in an AOE around a single target is definitely on the melee side of things. He can also curse a target to debuff their hp recovery, as well as add an additional paralysis debuff. Finally, his critical hit attack increases the final accuracy of his allies and final damage when attacking an enemy cursed by him.

Naturally, these two will be on the cards for a special summoning event. Platin will have his summon rate boosted from June 13th to the 26th, and Yu Shin from June 20th to July 3rd. This new update also adds stages 16,801 - 17,600, the Stage Boost feature and artefacts to Nightmare.

